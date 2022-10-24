On the Market: A Cozy Cape in the West End of Provincetown

This recently renovated single-family on the tip of Cape Cod boasts two wood-burning fireplaces and a guest suite.

34 Bayberry Ave., Provincetown

Price: $2,099,000

Size: 2,489 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

Cape Cod is great, but some homes there are like your flip flops and shorts: They’re only meant for one season. But others, like this one, are perfect for the year-round Cape Codder, looking for a place that’s prime for winter, spring, summer, or fall. A recently renovated single-family in the desirable West End of Provincetown, this home is equipped for all of New England’s seasons.

Perfect for enjoying the area year-round, the main level of this home boasts not only an open floor plan but also dramatic vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. But it’s not form over function here: The wood-burning fireplace in the great room is perfect for curling up next to on rainy days. Or perhaps you’d prefer to spend a chilly autumn or winter night cooking up a soup. For that, there’s the chef’s kitchen. You’ll come for the high-end appliances, including the Wolf range and wine cooler, and stay for the chic feel courtesy of the quartz countertops and subway tile.

You can enjoy your meals in the formal dining room by the second wood-burning fireplace, this one surrounded by bricks. If you want to have guests over, they can retreat to the guest suite after dinner. With its own full bathroom, you’ll be grateful for the hosting space, whether you’re entertaining for the holidays or having people over to enjoy the beach in July. You can further take advantage of the warm weather when it comes around on the home’s spacious back deck or screened-in porch.

For more information, contact Emily Flax, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

