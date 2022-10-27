Buy This Dover Home and Get a New Car with It

The seller of this $4M home decided to throw a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer into the purchase to sweeten the deal for potential buyers.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

38 Brookfield Rd., Dover

Price: $4,150,000

Size: 8,337 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

Over the past two years, the real estate market has been undoubtedly in favor of sellers, who often didn’t have to wait more than a few days before their home got snatched up after receiving multiple offers over asking price with no contingencies. Now? Not so much. Listings are actually sitting weeks or months as the tidal wave of buyers recedes. With that in mind, one Dover seller has decided to garner attention for his listing by adding in something extra to sweeten the deal: a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer, valued at upward of $100,000.

Tammy DeWolfe, the real estate agent listing the home with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, says the idea to add the car to the sale came from the seller, who (perhaps unsurprisingly) owns a car dealership. “He thinks outside the box a lot,” she adds. “I’ve been in the business 22 years. I’ve never had a car added to a property.” So far, interest has come from both the curious (agents calling to see if the deal was for real) and the more serious; DeWolfe says some blended and multigenerational families hunting for a house have looked at the property, seeing the vehicle as an asset. “Buyers in this price range can most likely [buy a car] themselves, but if they have a nanny or au pair, it’s not a bad car to tote kids around in,” she adds.

In addition to the new ride, the buyers will get to enjoy the other luxuries this brick Maryland Colonial offers, including a two-story grand foyer, a sunken family room with a fireplace, and a primary suite with three walk-in closets, a sitting room, and a private bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower. Plus, there’s a workout room with a kitchenette for a post-run snack, a home theater, a game room, and a private home office that overlooks the home’s gated grounds.

While offering a car as an incentive is new, the idea of sellers offering enticements for buyers is not. DeWolfe says as interest rates go up, sellers might offer financial bonuses to buyers, such as adding in a home warranty or lowering the sale price as demand wanes and the market cools. The Greater Boston Association of Realtors’ September 2022 report shows median selling prices in the area decreased for a third consecutive month as potential buyers bow out of the market due to increased mortgage rates and financial concerns. Now might be the time to strike, though, if you’re hoping for more bargaining power going into your home sale (or for a new set of wheels included in it).

For more information, contact Tammy DeWolfe, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.