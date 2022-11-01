On the Market: A Revamped 1660s Colonial by the Sea in Manchester

This home was relocated from Salem to Manchester in the 1900s and has since been updated with smart home technology and solar panels.

301 Summer St., Manchester

Price: $6,950,000

Size: 6,113 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 3 partial

Halloween may be over, but you can still get a hallowed piece of Salem history via the real estate market. Dubbed “Tidewood,” this 1660 home was originally built in Salem for the noted Pickering family. There it stayed for centuries until the structure was re-erected on its current site in Manchester in 1930. Here, it has benefited from unfettered ocean views and total privacy (which is more than one might get during October if the home was still in Salem), as well as updates that bring it up to the 21st century.

The whole house was recently given a full update courtesy of Windover construction, with all systems brought up to modern standards. The next owners here will enjoy rooftop solar panels, a Tesla powerwall to store energy should the grid go down, and fully integrated smart home technology. Yet none of this will be at the expense of the home’s original style. Even through the revamp, Windover maintained some of the home’s original features, such as its original floorboards and fireplaces. Together, they blend in with the more modern design elements, such as the home’s sleek white color scheme and barn doors, so the new occupants can enjoy a mix of old and new.

In addition to this, this abode has the benefit of having an ample amount of living space. At 6,113 square feet, its floor plan includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two offices. There’s also the added bonus of the location: The house was moved within view of the beach and comes with a permanent easement to a path that’s less than a mile from the shore. From here, the owners can access a private beach within the Sharksmouth Estate. As they stroll, they’ll certainly be thanking their lucky stars that their new home was moved to this stunning seaside location.

For more information, contact Ryan Clunan, Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate, campionre.com.

