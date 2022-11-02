On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont

353 Greene Rd., Woodstock, VT

Price: $18,000,000

Size: 11,470 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 7 full, 3 partial

Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.

Located off an unassuming road in the heart of town, Star Hill Farm wows from the outside, with its hidden location and mountain views. Throughout its sprawling acreage are fields and hills sprinkled with hiking trails, natural springs, wetlands, forests, and a swimming pond, all ripe for exploring. If you want a tamer outdoor experience, you can enjoy stargazing by the fire pit or on the porch.

The property comes with four buildings. The main residence, built in 2010, offers 11,400 square feet of living space divided into three portions. In the center is the cooking and gathering area, featuring a kitchen with commercial grade-appliances, a massive stone fireplace, and plenty of room to gather. West of the living/dining area is the owner’s quarters, which includes a primary bedroom suite complete with its own stone fireplace and private deck. The high-end bathroom boasts another fireplace, a brushed-steel tub, and a double-sized shower with heated walls and a bench. To the east is a guest wing with a game room and four bedrooms, one of which can sleep eight people. Each of the seven bedrooms here has its own en-suite bathroom. This, along with the wine-tasting room, adds a touch of luxury to this sprawling abode.

If you need even more space, the original house and barn that were built in the 1700s have been repurposed, respectively, as a guest cottage with two additional bedrooms (and yet another fireplace) and an entertaining space with a loft, outdoor shower, wood stove, and mini-fridge. And while the property comes with plenty of land for exploring, there’s also a classic gambrel barn by the main house built as an indoor gym with a basketball hoop and other athletic offerings. In short, whatever you fancy, whether it’s spending time outdoors or warming up by a fire, you’ll have a place to do it on this estate.