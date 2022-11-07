On the Market: A Hillside Home in Brookline with a Wraparound Deck

This cozy house in the trees is the ultimate hideaway for families looking for a private perch with a view.

115 Lancaster Terrace, Brookline

Price: $2,899,000

Size: 3,395 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Many of us dreamed of living in our childhood treehouse. Unfortunately, as grown-ups with families and friends to entertain, we need considerably more space than our playhouses in the backyard can offer. If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic feeling of a cozy hideaway in the trees, this home in Brookline might just do the trick. Tucked into a hillside above a picturesque street, this 1930 property will give its owners both privacy and birds-eye views, much like a treetop perch from your younger years.

From the outside, the Colonial-style house is all charm with a colorful mix of light blue shingled siding mixed with classic red brick accents. But the real showstopper is the home’s wraparound deck, made of mahogany and offering a clear view of the neighborhood. You’ll want to spend mornings perched here with a cup of coffee or enjoy a glass of wine there in the evenings. And if you have little ones, you can supervise your kids from above as they make friends with the neighborhood and play until dinnertime.

Inside this house offers a unique living space built with the largest of families in mind. The ground floor is a host’s dream come true, thanks to a spacious kitchen with extensive counter tops and an island to match. An open concept design connects the kitchen to a dining room overlooking the backyard. Whimsical arched doorways lead you to another great element of this house: an airy sunroom lined with tall windows and French doors.

On the second story are three bedrooms (one of them ensuite) as well as two bathrooms and a small office. On move-in day, kids won’t need to fight over which room they get; each one is abundant in sunlight and includes a clear view of the yard below. Then climb higher up to the third story to access your treetop paradise. Here, you’ll find the primary bedroom: a stunning room featuring cathedral ceilings, skylights, ample closet space, a large bathroom (Jacuzzi included) and even a playroom for the little ones. With a property like this, we won’t blame you if you never leave the house.

For more information, contact Brenda van der Merwe, Hammond Residential Real Estate, brendasellsboston.com.

