Sneak Preview: New Luxury Condos Are Coming to Wellesley

Opening early next year, the Bristol promises the space and convenience of a single-family home in the suburbs, without the maintenance.

As their kids fly the coop, many empty nesters are ready to trade in their high-maintenance single-family home for a less-cumbersome abode—but they may not be ready to give up all that space. Luckily, the suburban luxury condo market is expanding to meet these needs, with the latest addition being the Bristol, a luxury development brought to life by LYX Group and Northern Lights Development.

The Bristol promises to deliver with exactly what a lot of people want: the luxury of suburban homeownership without the work, with amenities like fitness studios, a library, and group gathering spaces. And it’s already appealing to people. Debi Benoit, the senior vice president at Gibson Sotheby’s who is representing the project, says about 70 percent of this project’s 23 units have been sold already, ahead of the condos’ 2023 opening. Benoit previously represented the Belclare Wellesley Residences, another development of luxury suburban condos that sold out fast. Since then, she says people have been asking her about finding similar developments, which were lacking until the Bristol. “It has been super successful,” she says. “It just hit the market at a time where a lot of empty nesters in these surrounding towns [are] looking for a beautiful spot in a luxury building.”

Indeed, many of the new residents here will be empty nesters looking to scale down as their kids move out. The condos here have also been popular with singles and snow birds who might have a second home in a warmer locale, but still want to be able to come back to Greater Boston to see friends and family.

Residents here will enjoy plenty of amenities they might’ve had in their old home, but better. They can swap out their basement-level home gym for personal training studios, a yoga room, and a fitness center. Instead of limiting their reading time to their home study, they can enjoy the complex’s library. And a community garden allows for those with a green thumb to grow things collaboratively.

In addition, the Bristol allows residential use of some stunning common spaces for those looking to host a gathering beyond the room their own unit offers. This includes a meeting room, a communal sitting room, an outdoor bluestone patio, and a stunning lobby with a floating fireplace.

Beyond this, the development offers 23 condos, with one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit also offers some form of private outdoor space and deeded indoor parking, further elevating the feeling of a single-family home. Benoit says the designers further leaned into this by adding generous closet space for storage, plus kitchen islands and pantries, so residents never feel like they’re lacking space. “It’s a true luxury building,” she adds. “These builders and developers are sparing no expense…. There’s so much space that it does feel more like a home.”

For more information and pricing, contact Debi Benoit, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, thebristolwellesley.com.