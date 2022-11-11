On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor

With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit.

39 Commercial Wharf #6, Waterfront

Price: $1,700,000

Size: 1,334 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Like hanging out by the water? Want to live on a houseboat without actually living on a boat? You might want to check out this third-floor condo on Boston’s waterfront. It offers a new way to enjoy practically living on the water, thanks to its location and stunning marina views.

Newly renovated and redesigned, the home boasts a sleek industrial style with a modern twist. The next occupants will enjoy an open floor plan, distressed oak flooring, custom built-ins, and painted brick interiors. The newly redone custom kitchen (which is off the living room) features Carrara marble counters, Bertazzoni appliances, reclaimed oak wood shelving, and cabinets designed just for here.

The open living room has enough square footage to craft the comfy living room design of your dreams. The current owners have taken advantage of the beamed ceilings and hung comfy seating from the beams, creating a relaxing setup for chilling out and taking in the views, thanks to the home’s plentiful windows facing the sea. Want to be able to enjoy the salt air? There’s also a brand-new balcony.

In both of the home’s bedrooms, you’ll find custom closets and built-ins, plus stunning views (thanks to the rooms’ location on the northern side of the building). The two full bathrooms feature similar high-end touches, including marble counters and Italian tile floors. Rounding everything off is a bonus room that can serve as a study/third bedroom.

As part of the home’s recent revamp, the next residents will also enjoy new windows and a brand-new washer and dryer. Then there are the building amenities, including a deeded storage unit, parking at Commercial Wharf, and a marina slip. How’s that for oceanfront city living?

