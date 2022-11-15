A Thread of Green Anchors a Bedroom Designed by Nicole Hirsch

A primary bedroom becomes a refined retreat, enhanced by the homeowner’s favorite hue.

Dated and dark, the homeowners craved a more elegant and modern feel for their spacious bedroom. To update the aesthetic and infuse the space with distinction, the couple brought in designer Nicole Hirsch.

“The idea was to create a luxurious space that felt light and special,” says Hirsch, who called for custom-stained, rift-sawn oak, created by Kenyon Woodworking, to be installed on the walls. A white Oly Studio chandelier hangs from the ceiling. “We didn’t bring the millwork all the way up to the ceiling because it was important the room didn’t feel too cavernous,” she adds.

While the room’s scheme is mostly neutral, a thread of green permeates the space. “I asked the homeowner what color makes her happy, and she said ‘deep green,’ so we rolled with it,” recalls Hirsch. “It’s not a garish green, but a very deep, rich tone that almost reads like a neutral.” A lush carpet from the Rug Company was custom-colored to match the green of the bed—another bespoke element—upholstered in Designers Guild velvet. Sconces with jade detailing were selected to infuse another subtle touch of the hue above the nightstands.

In the office nook, a linear desk stretches in front of floor-to-ceiling windows. The light tone of the textured wood matches the millwork, while the underside is painted green, yet another one of the room’s understated but deeply considered details.

Interior Designer

Nicole Hirsch Interiors