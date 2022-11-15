Five Pieces Designer Rachel Reider Is Using in Her Projects

Interior designer Rachel Reider shares some furnishings that have recently caught her eye.

“My team loves supporting local, and this RI company is constantly impressing us with their unique finishes and forms.”

“Pilar” stone table with hardwood base, $6,900, INDO.

“I love the handcrafted forms and that each piece is one of a kind. Lighting-turned-art-installation!”

ELOA blown-glass lighting, starting at $1,700, Salon.

 

“This chair is sink-in comfy, has lots of great design details, and a small profile which is hard to find. We’re using it for a ski house project.”

Verellen “Gaston” upholstered wood chair, starting at $2,700, Artefact.

“I adore the creative use of mixed materials and form in this recent rug collaboration.”

“Sequence” silk-wool and brass rug, $11,520, Apparatus + CC-Tapis.

“We are using this gorgeous paper in a primary bedroom for an urban Boston project. It’s hip and moody while the cork texture also creates a warm and inviting feel.”

“Yakisugi” cork-and-metallic-foil wallcovering, price upon request, Innovation.

