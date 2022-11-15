A Stowe, Vermont Home Encapsulates Modern Mountain Living

With sweeping views of Stowe Mountain Resort and Mount Mansfield from every room, this expansive retreat is a ski lover’s dream.

Built in 2021, this luxurious Vermont haven encapsulates modern mountain living. Anchored by a floor-to-ceiling hearth, the main living space is designed for large, cozy gatherings, is integrated with the gourmet kitchen, and opens out to the wooded backyard. Geared to accommodate multiple family members, the primary suite is on the first floor, while three bedrooms are located upstairs. On the lower level, an additional bedroom is joined by abundant recreation spaces, including an indoor basketball court and gaming room.

Attention to detail and distinctive materials played a large part in the design and construction of the home: More than 50 different species of wood are featured throughout, and a balance of textures and warm tones create a soothing aesthetic that integrates references to the natural environment and luxury design.

With views of the mountains from every room, the home is deeply connected to the landscape. It’s a house for all seasons: The current owners deemed the screened-in porch with a fireplace their favorite spot to take in their surroundings, and the in-ground gunite pool is a prime place to appreciate the setting in summer. Nearby, the in-ground hot tub can be enjoyed year-round, thanks to the heated porcelain stone patio, which is always free of ice and snow.

Price: $5,995,000

144 Thomas Pasture Lane

Stowe, Vermont

Listed by Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate