The Bungalows at Hidden Pond Are a True Love Letter to Maine

Menswear designer Todd Snyder revives Hidden Pond’s forested bungalows with hints of luxury and an emphasis on Maine’s varied landscape.

Tucked away in a pristine 60-acre birch tree forest in Kennebunkport, Maine, there are few more idyllic spots in New England than Hidden Pond. There’s a luxury spa, two pools, and an organic farm that feeds the on-site restaurant Earth. Comprised of two-bedroom cottages and one-bedroom bungalows, every aspect of Hidden Pond takes cues from the environment.

The property’s 20 bungalows were recently redesigned in keeping with Hidden Pond’s elevated rustic vibe by menswear designer Todd Snyder. Each 650-square-foot bungalow features one of three design concepts—Countryside, Mountainside, and Seaside—inspired by Snyder’s travels to Maine’s Rangeley Lakes, Mount Katahdin, and Sebago Lake. Snyder says the best part about designing the bungalows was that he got to create a true love letter to Maine. “I was able to create interiors that reflect the best parts of the state.”

Outfitted with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, screened-in-porch, outdoor rain shower, and king-size bed, wallcovering-accented walls help to bring out each bungalow’s design concept. For Countryside, there’s a camouflage wallcovering; Mountainside boasts a lush leaf motif; and Seaside walls display an oyster-shell wallcovering.

“Hidden Pond is tucked away in the woods, offering a serene backdrop with endless places to explore,” says Snyder, who created a playlist featuring his favorites by the Rolling Stones and Frank Ocean fused with tracks that reflect both tranquility and adventure that wafts through the bungalows as guests begin their experience.