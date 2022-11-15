Seeing Stars

In a Weston kids' bedroom, designer Tricia Luong nods to the night sky.

When a family of five decided to leave their crowded condo in the Back Bay and flee to the suburbs in search of more space, they enlisted interior designer Tricia Luong to turn their newly purchased Colonial into a calming retreat with natural woods and leathers, neutral tones, and a minimalistic aesthetic.

Take, for instance, a second-floor bedroom shared by the two oldest children. To parallel the peaceful and pared-back feel characterizing the rest of the home, Luong opted for a blue-and-yellow color scheme (the kids’ favorite colors) and one particularly whimsical touch: outfitting the ceiling with a blue-and-gold Cole & Son “Stars” wallcovering. “The homeowner was drawn to bringing the outside in,” says Luong. “So when I suggested putting stars on the ceiling, she immediately jumped on that. And the kids love it.”

The designer rounded out the space with a wool broadloom carpet from Landry & Arcari, simple oak-veneer bed frames, a navy-and-brass-accented nightstand, and matching twin desks from Crate & Barrel. At the homeowner’s request, Luong kept the décor simple—calling on Makkas Workroom to customize white Kravet curtains with a navy dotted trim and opting for Benjamin Moore’s “Classic Gray” paint as a backdrop for the playful embroidered llama and narwhal above the beds.

Interior Designer

Tricia Luong Design