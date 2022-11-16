News

Get in the Holiday Spirit With Nine Forest Green Furnishings

Woodsy, forest green furnishings are a cozy way to bring the outside in—just when you need it most.

1 “Nubo Verde” marble field tile, starting at $44.95 per square foot, Ann Sacks.

2 Alessandro Stabile for LaCividina “Taco”
felt-and-steel chair, $1,320, Casa Design Group.

3 BlueStar 48-inch dual fuel range with brushed copper accents, starting at
$15,995, Yale Appliance.

4 Paolo Lucidi and Luca Pevere for Foscarini “Aplomb” concrete-and-aluminum pendant light, $732, Neena’s Lighting.

5 Vanessa Mitrani “Moka” blown-glass vase with green marble slab, $1,005, Roche Bobois.

6 “Pottery Evergreen” glass tree, starting at $135, Simon Pearce.

7 “Dean” Mont Blanc Italian leather lounge chair with stainless-steel base, $3,727,
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

8 “Milo” wool-blend rug, $39.50 per square foot, Thayer Design Studio.

9 “Grande Arche” powder-coated aluminum extendable dining table, $10,225, Janus et Cie.

