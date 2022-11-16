Add a Dose of Modernity With These Nine Scallop-Edged Accessories
Scallop edges appear on a range of products these days. While the wavy curve is a timeless, classic motif, these items show that the detail presents plenty of modern flair, too.
1 Linen pillow, $220, Carly Home.
2 “Arcs” stainless steel vase, $245, DWR.
3 Antonino Sciortino for LaCividina, “Idda” steel coffee tables, starting at $2,350, Casa Design Group.
4 “Scalloped” vinyl wallcovering, $148, Anthropologie.
5 Mitzi “Roshani” ceramic table lamp with linen shade, $324, Lightology.
6 “Scallop” jute rug, starting at $278, Serena & Lily.
7 “Large Belles Rives” lacquer tray, $375, the Lacquer Company.
8 Linen napkins, $135 for set of four, Matouk. 9 Ceramic nesting dishes, $325 for set of three, Aerin.