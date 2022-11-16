This Is the Most Expensive Condo Ever Sold in the South End

This four-bedroom unit at the Quinn offers a massive outdoor terrace and views of the Back Bay and downtown Boston.

A record was made in the South End last month when a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom corner-unit condo in the Quinn sold for nearly $7.4 million. This $7,399,000 sale surpassed the previous record for the most expensive home sold in the South End, a title previously held by a single-family home on Union Park that sold for $7.1 million, according to a representative for Related Beal, the Boston real estate firm behind the Quinn.

The unit is the largest in the building and offers its new owners ample space both indoor and out, with an outdoor terrace spanning more than 1,500 square feet. All of this space makes room for an outdoor kitchen with granite countertops and a Sub-Zero gas grill. Here, the new owners can dine al fresco against the skyline of the Back Bay and downtown Boston.

Back inside, the unit not only boasts four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, but also a powder room with gunmetal finishes and a laundry room with custom cabinetry, not to mention the ample entertainment and dining space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with a Wolf double oven and a full-height Sub-Zero wine cooler, as well as a floating marble stone island, which offers a place to nibble on crudités while dinner is being prepared. After the meal, they can relax by the marble-encased gas fireplace in the living room and enjoy a drink from the custom built-in dry bar. When it comes to the bathrooms, the crown jewel is the primary bathroom suite, with radiant heated floors and a marble surround tub and shower.

The unit was listed by TCC and bought with Melinda Davala Sarkis with Coldwell Banker. In addition to being the highest sale in the neighborhood, also represents one of the highest prices per square foot, with the buyer paying $2,376 per square foot for the 2,704-square-foot home.

The building itself, the Quinn, is the condo arm of the Quinn and the Harris, which opened in December 2021. The high-end development on Harrison Avenue is one building with two distinct portions portions: one with condos (the Quinn) and one with apartment units. As of February of this year, the building was already half-occupied, with apartments starting at $3,700 a month and residences in the Quinn priced beginning at $800,000.