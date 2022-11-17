On the Market: A Georgian Revival Right by Jamaica Pond

This 1930 home has features from the art deco period in which it was built, combined with modern amenities.

380 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

Price: $2,375,000

Size: 3,988 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Whether it’s taking a brisk stroll to enjoy the first warm day of spring or sneaking out for an afternoon jaunt to embrace the cold air and short daylight hours in winter, there is nothing like a walk around Jamaica Pond. The largest body of water in the Emerald Necklace, it’s a crown jewel in a stretch of land known for its natural beauty, inviting fishers, boatsmen, and athletes alike (the latter thanks to the 1.5-mile path around the pond). Given all it has to offer, what could be better than having this landmark right outside your door?

This Georgian Revival from 1930 places you across the street from Jamaica Pond while also offering a sophisticated abode to call your own. It boasts period features, with original light fixtures from the art deco era scattered throughout the home. Those well versed in architectural history will appreciate other period details, such as the dining room with wood paneling and a marble fireplace, or the sweeping staircase with a decorative gold-tiled niche inlay set into the wall as you ascend to the second floor.

At the same time, this home also has plenty of modern touches. This is evident in the kitchen, where form meets function with Calacatta marble countertops, Jewett Farms cabinets, Moroccan glazed terracotta tiles, and appliances made for a chef. The home also has a brand-new laundry room with adjacent built-in cabinets for your convenience. Upstairs, the lucky occupants of the primary bedroom suite will get a spa-like bathroom with a Bain Ultra Evanescence soaking tub, a tiled walk-in shower, and custom vanities. There’s also a bonus room with a skylight, which can be used as a playroom or office. And outside, you’ll find a new bluestone patio, offering an alternative to heading to the pond for an outdoor escape.

