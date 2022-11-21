On the Market: A Renovated Home on the Shores of Wellfleet

Located within the confines of the National Seashore, this home has indoor and outdoor features that make ideal for year-round enjoyment.

175 Cliff Rd., Wellfleet

Price: $2,500,000

Size: 1,818 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

This time of year might not seem ideal for life on the beach, but this recently listed Wellfleet home offers a coastal feel that its buyers will be able to enjoy year round, whether they’re gathering with friends and family for a holiday meal or snuggling up by a cozy hearth. The renovated four-season property boasts three levels of living space, with a bedroom and bathroom on each floor.

The main floor is ideal for chefs and hosts. The new owners can whip up their green-bean casserole on the kitchen’s quartz countertops and then gather around the table in the dining area, situated in front of a picture window offering gorgeous views of the waves. The living area features the same panoramic sights, but with the bonus of a cozy wood-burning stove set against a rugged stone hearth. This floor also has a bedroom and full bathroom, which complements the balcony-equipped primary bedroom overlooking the adjacent beach.

And while this cold wind might not inspire the buyers to spend time outdoors, when the weather improves, they’ll have plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy. A screened-in porch will come in handy once the winter snow begins to thaw, serving as a place to get a taste of the sea breeze while enjoying a cup of coffee. Once things really warm up, they can dine al fresco on one of home’s spacious decks, or out on the patio, which has a fire pit for chilly nights. When they’re ready to venture out into the water, the property is just steps from the beach and has access to an outdoor shower so they can rinse off before heading back inside. But for now, they’ll have plenty of options to enjoy inside of this classic Cape home.

For more information, contact Suzanne Sherlock, Kinlin Grover Compass, compass.com.

