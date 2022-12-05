On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks

This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

180 Eldredge Rd., Eastham

Price: $1,749,000

Size: 2,594 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

A house serves many purposes, from being the backdrop to family memories to a sanctuary from the rest of the world. This particular charming Eastham abode also served as a source of artistic inspiration for the current owners’ mother and father, who bought the home in the 1970s. In addition to renovating the cottage-like Cape, the mother also took advantage of the home studio, using it to paint the area’s natural landscape as seen from the 270-degree views the home offers of Cape Cod Bay and the surrounding Audubon-protected conservation land.

The home’s artist studio is located above the two-story detached garage. The space not only comes with incredible vistas but is also fully equipped with its own bedroom and full bathroom, so it has many uses, whether you’re an artist or simply a remote worker looking for an upgraded home office. This isn’t the only part of the house built for hobbies: The current owners also added three decks to the home to accommodate their love of astronomy. It doesn’t matter if you can name all the constellations or just enjoy some casual gazing: You will love the 360-degree views afforded by the home’s two roof decks and the back deck, which overlooks the marsh.

In addition to adding on their stargazing perches, the current owners have spent their time here making other home upgrades to mold this once-humble beach cottage into a modern getaway. After 50 years of being in the same family, the space is ready for new owners to take on the transformed space. Hardwood floors line the rooms of the main house, which includes an open kitchen/dining/living room with vaulted and beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Upstairs are the home’s bedrooms, plus a laundry room and bonus TV room, which is the perfect space to gather and create new memories in the next chapter of this home.

For more information, contact Robert Sheldon, REMAX Coastal Properties, remax.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.