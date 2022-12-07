Real Estate Showdown: A Georgian Colonial in Brookline vs. A Gated Sudbury Estate

This month, we compare a stately manor just outside the city with a luxury home in suburbia.

Listing Agents: Eileen Kibrick O’Grady/Coldwell Banker Realty (Brookline); Mizner + Montero/Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo by Craig Cole (Brookline); Drone Home Media (Sudbury)

30 George Ln., Brookline Sale Price: ~$4,900,000 41 Plympton Rd., Sudbury

$4,900,000

7

5,817 square feet

5

4 full, 2 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $4,995,000

53

13,946 square feet

6

7 full, 4 half

With the holidays upon us, ’tis the season for hosting. And with 5,187 square feet at their disposal, the buyers of this gracious, recently sold Brookline residence will likely be doing plenty of that. The new owners won’t have to worry about bumping elbows with their visitors: In addition to the four bedrooms on the second floor, there’s also a primary suite with its own sitting room and fireplace where the homeowners can stay cozily ensconced for hours.

Over in Sudbury, another newly sold estate also offers lots of creature comforts for overnight guests (see: the multiple bedroom suites, plus a separate laundry room). While the airport drive is longer, there are several tradeoffs, including an elevator descending to a lower-level game space. Even so, this nearly 14,000-square-foot stunner sold for $5,000 less than its city counterpart and was on the market longer, showing that some buyers in this price range will take proximity to Boston over extra space in suburbia.