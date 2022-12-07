On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury

Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool.

640 Bay Rd., Duxbury

Price: $3,695,000

Size: 6,523 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

This coastal home draws its design inspiration from the sea, which makes sense, given that it’s just outside the back door. Located in Duxbury, the property offers access to Kingston Bay via nearby marsh waterways that are navigable during high tide. When you come home, you’ll feel like you never left the water: Cool white and blue tones make up the color scheme of the house, with splashes of texture (such as the home’s shingled exterior) that call to mind the weather-worn fences you might see lining the shore. Walls of windows offer abundant views of the nearby bay while also allowing in tons of natural light to help every day feel like a sunny day at the beach.

This Colonial also comes equipped with a number of features to help you enjoy these stunning vistas. A private balcony off the primary bedroom suite offers a bird’s-eye view of the surroundings, including a backyard terrace that creates space for both relaxation and sightseeing. This two-tiered stone veranda comes with an outdoor kitchen and gas fire pit, so you can spend all day outside, starting with a barbecue lunch and ending with a cozy evening fire. Or you might fancy a dip in the brand-new gunite heated saltwater pool, the crown jewel of the outdoor living space.

Inside, fine millwork and arched doorways create an elegant vibe in the home’s many rooms. Included in the floor plan is a home gym, game room, first-floor guest suite, home office with a private entrance and patio, and a freshly renovated kitchen. Most of the bedrooms come with their own full bathroom and picture windows, offering glimpses of the water outside, while the primary suite boasts a custom-built walk-in closet, dressing room, and laundry chute for maximum convenience and luxury.

