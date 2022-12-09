On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach

A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth.

404 Maravista Ave., Falmouth

Price: $1,650,000

Size: 1,440 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Looking for the perfect Cape Cod home? Look no further, because this freshly renovated and updated beachfront home has all you need. When you first stumble upon it, you’ll be welcomed by the front porch, complete with mahogany decking and ceiling and stainless cable railings. It’s the perfect place for catching up with friends, sipping some drinks, or just taking in the ocean breeze.



Upon entering the house, you’ll see the beautiful open concept floor plan and wide windows, making the space light and bright. And as a bonus, they offer optimal views of the Vineyard Sound, Great Pond, and Little Pond. Throughout the home you’ll also find reclaimed hardwood floors and beams from Cataumet Sawmill, which frame the space’s natural light and add a rustic look to the modern designs.

After checking out the finished basement, head over to the gourmet kitchen, which is custom designed with an oversized waterfall marble island, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf stove, and stunning gold fixtures. This space is any cook or baker’s dream. Over in the dining and seating area, a Heat & Glo electric fireplace emits radiant heat, creating the perfect cozy atmosphere for those colder nights.

Glass railings will then lead you up to the private second story with three bedrooms, a full bath with laundry, and a primary en-suite with a spa-like bathroom to absolutely die for. There’s nothing better than a candle-lit bath with stunning water views in the distance. And for a little outdoor relaxation, head out back to the outdoor patio, which includes a grill and a stone counter with built-in appliances and comfy seating around a fire pit. And with a location only two blocks away from the beach, what more could you want?

For more information, contact Livia Freitas Monteforte, Compass, compass.com.

