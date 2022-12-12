What $1.25 Million Gets You Across Massachusetts

Here’s how a rustic Pittsfield home, a contemporary Harvard house, and a Southie condo compare.

We all know that housing in Boston is expensive. But like any other major metro area, the farther out you go from the city, the better real estate deal you’ll find. Yes, city dwellers and eastern Massachusetts loyalists, there is a land beyond Greater Boston, and turns out it has a lot to offer, especially by way of space. Here’s what the same amount of money will get you in eastern, central, and western Massachusetts.

The price point: $1,250,000

Eastern Massachusetts

553 E 1st St., #3, South Boston

Size: 1,736 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Spend $1.25 million in Boston and you can get the penthouse unit of a multi-family home in the heart of Southie. Just a few blocks away from the water and several public parks, this condo’s location allows you to pop over to the Seaport with ease before heading back home to enjoy the jetted tub in the bathroom of the primary suite. Other highlights of this home include its living room fireplace, two off-street parking spaces, and private roof deck, which offers views of the city skyline.

For more information, contact Jeff Simonian, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

Central Massachusetts

35 Woodchuck Hill Rd., Harvard

Size: 4,255 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

For the same price (and a 50-minute commute to Boston), you can move out to this single-family abode in Harvard, a suburb about 30 minutes northeast of Worcester. In exchange for spending a little more time in the car, you get more than double the space you would in Southie. Located on a private lot, the custom-built home offers a roof deck and fireplace, as well as a home office, a family and living room, and a two-story room with a loft that you can use as a primary bedroom suite or guest quarters when your friends need an escape from urban life.

For more information, contact Jenn Gavin Russo, Compass, compass.com.

Western Massachusetts

1249 Churchill St., Pittsfield

Size: 5,676 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

Way, way out in the western part of the state (so far away that you’re practically in New York) sits this rustic chic home. In exchange for being several hours from Boston, you get a Berkshires escape with not one, but two buildings. The main house boasts two stone fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and a finished lower level with space for a home gym and French doors leading out to a backyard with a waterfall, stone patio, and heated in-ground pool. Then there’s the two-story barn, which can be used for storage. This sprawling property was listed for the same price as its eastern and central Massachusetts counterparts but offers more than 5,000 square feet of space. Worth the trade-off? You be the judge.

For more information, contact Victoria Standring, Stone House Properties, stonehouseproperties.com.