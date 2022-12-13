On the Market: A Provincetown Condo with a Heated Roof Deck

Don't let the classic shingled exterior fool you: This home has all the modern features you could desire.

169 Bradford St., Unit U1, Provincetown

Price: $2,395,000

Size: 1,748 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

A roof deck hardly sounds appealing when there’s snow and ice covering the ground. But when it’s a roof deck that’s covered and heated? That’s a different story. This Provincetown condo offers such a perch, complete with infrared heating and views of the monuments and waterfront from the Cape’s most northern point, ensuring you can enjoy the home’s outdoor offerings any time of year. And this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to this home’s modern amenities.

From the outside, this condo looks like your classic charming P-Town home with a shingled exterior and a crushed stone driveway leading you to the front door. But inside, this unit is chic and modern, thanks to a recent “to the stud” renovation. In addition to its contemporary design features—such as marble and quartzite finishes, Grohe fixtures, and custom-made furnishings made from wood reclaimed during the renovation—it is also equipped with the latest home technology. Ecobee smart thermostats will help keep heating costs down while a high-tech Schlage door lock and Ring cameras will keep you feeling safe and secure. The chef in you will delight in the high-end kitchen appliances, including a high BTU gas cooktop, wine cooler, and Bosch 800 speed oven, all surrounded by the eatery’s custom Italian oak cabinetry. (And if you want a separate place to mix drinks, there’s a marble bar area here as well.)

Elsewhere, in the home’s full bathrooms, heated towel racks and marble floors will help you weather cold winter nights, as will a hot bath in the tub of the primary bathroom. Dry off and you can enjoy a cozy fire in the living room which contains a modern gas fireplace surrounded by French marble. This will get you through blizzards and ice storms alike, until the day comes when you can take advantage of the local beaches and more, all easily accessible from this home.

