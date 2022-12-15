On the Market: An Iconic Modern Home in the Berkshires

Vergelegen was crafted by a team of art historians and award-winning architects to create a house like no other.

2128 Canaan Southfield Rd., New Marlborough

Price: $15,500,000

Size: 4,373 square feet

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

Much like Superman was mistaken for a bird or a plane, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this home for, perhaps, a performing arts center or maybe even a spaceship. With glass paneling, a concrete base, and cantilevered decks, this property’s ultra-modern exterior does not look like your average Berkshires home. In fact, it’s even better.

Dubbed “Vergelegen” Dutch for “remotely situated,” this home was built in 2014 by a notable team of art historians and award-winning creatives —including acclaimed British landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith and Seattle star architect Tom Kundig. Together with a Berkshires-based master builder, they designed this stunner to maximize the views of the surrounding Berkshire Hills and Taconic Mountains, using glass walls that open mechanically and an assortment of runway-like decks that extend off the bulk of the home.

The centerpiece of Vergelegen’s upper interior is a double-sided, concrete fireplace, surrounded by an open living space with an adjacent, dropped-ceiling music room and a kitchen with a hidden galley butler’s pantry. From here, a long straight hallway guides you through the rest of this level, passing two en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, and a “sound-proof office” At the hall’s other end is the primary suite: pocket doors and electric blinds keep the space private while a balcony and moving window walls allow you to open the room as you please.

On the home’s lower level is wine storage, a mudroom/tv room, a laundry area, and a heated garage, complete with high-voltage Tesla charger. As if that’s not enough, the property also comes with a freshly renovated 1840’s farmhouse, plus a state-of-the-art equestrian facility with indoor and outdoor arenas, a 6-stall barn, and 11 paddocks. Additionally, the estate’s 298-acre lot is marked with miles of trails, docks, and a spring-fed swimming pond, all of which you can explore on foot or horseback. The grounds also hold two guest cabins, but good luck getting people to stay there. They’ll likely clamor for a spot in the main house, to say they’ve experienced a night in a home as unique as this.

