On the Market: A Weston Mansion with Dreamy Olmsted-Designed Gardens

Frederick Law Olmsted played a hand in the creation of the formal gardens here.

80 Orchard Ave., Weston

Price: $7,900,000

Size: 12,129 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

Baby, it’s cold outside, and with that comes the right to spend your days in the house, relaxing. That won’t be an issue for the buyers of this historic Weston mansion. With 11 fireplaces, a cozy library, and a home theater, this house makes lounging easier than ever.

Famed architect Francis Ward Chandler designed this home in 1883 for wealthy local businessman and cordage manufacturer Charles Townsend Hubbard. In its heyday, the lot was part of a 300-acre gentleman’s farm; today, most of the land has been repurposed, leaving the Hubbard estate with a beautiful four acres. The main house itself was restored in 2016, creating a space that’s both picturesque and functional for 21st century homeowners. History buffs will swoon over the turn-of-the-century touches scattered around the house, including coffered ceilings and dreamy bay windows, while contemporary upgrades like smart home technology will suit the modern family perfectly.

As you approach the residence from the circular driveway, an intricate shingle-style portico with a double-door welcomes you, leading to a spacious foyer and the first of the home’s many fireplaces. An inviting library and living space, both decked in elaborately carved wood (including custom shelving for all your décor needs) compete with a generous family room as first-floor highlights.

For those who love to entertain, all the necessary amenities equip this manor. A finished basement, a gym, theater, wine cellar and bar offer fun activities for all ages, while on the ground floor, a state-of-the-art kitchen and traditional butler’s pantry provide ample room for dinner party prep. When the food is ready, gather around the table in the first floor’s formal dining area, featuring a charming bay window and wainscoting.

Two office spaces and five dreamy bedrooms, fit with bay windows and full of natural light, make up the home’s second and third floors. Spread throughout the two stories, five expansive bedrooms mean there’s room for the whole family on this massive property. A winding staircase brings everything together, with charming window-clad landings in between. Crown molding and coffered ceilings are scattered throughout the mansion, adding some old-world charm to the property.

The exterior spaces of this stately abode are just as lovely as the indoor ones. A wrap-around porch brings the home’s elegant design outside, where a whimsical Italian garden—designed for the home’s original owners by renowned landscaping architect Frederick Law Olmsted—provides a peaceful escape. With its views of the Charles River and a close-knit community of neighbors in Weston, this mansion is definitely on our bucket list.

