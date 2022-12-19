On the Market: A Stunning Home on a Cape Cod Golf Course

This Mashpee property is a hole-in-one, thanks to its location within a private community packed with resort-style amenities.

105 Willowbend Dr., Mashpee

Price: $1,595,000

Size: 3,920 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Spend your weekends driving to and from the green? Well, avid golfers, you can save yourself some gas and time by moving into this Mashpee home. This classic Cape-style home is located in Willowbend, a premier private club and community on Cape Cod. Beyond offering resort-style amenities at your fingertips (think fine dining, a fitness center, and a swimming pool fit for Olympians), this particular abode couldn’t be any closer to the game. Located right on the first hole of Willowbend’s golf course, the only prep you’ll need to play is to polish your irons and step outside.

More than offering easy access to the course, this shingle-style home also offers abundant views of the green, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of the living and dining areas and flood the place with sunlight. Glass doors off the living room open up to a sunny patio which offers fresh air and up-close views of the course. But given the weather this time of year, you’ll prefer enjoying the views from afar, in which case there’s a living room fireplace. The modern-style interior also offers a first-floor primary suite and a finished basement as a bonus space.

In addition to the home’s incredibly convenient location on the community’s award-winning 27-hole championship court, residents living here will get access to Willowbend’s other amenities. If you fancy another form of working out, there’s a private fitness center and wellness area, plus tennis and pickleball courts. The pool is open to not only competitive swimmers, but families who can enjoy a mid-afternoon snack or drink courtesy of the adjacent snack bar. And should you want to get to know your neighbor, there are plenty community events.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

