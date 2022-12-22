On the Market: A Sophisticated and Expansive Apartment in Back Bay

This unit is full of high-end touches, including a double-sided floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace in the living room.

401 Beacon St., Unit 4, Back Bay

Price: $5,500,000

Size: 2,877 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

When searching for a new place to live, there are few qualities that matter more than location, location, location. In this city, no neighborhood understands that quite like Back Bay does. With ample green space, several museums, and shopping galore, this classy area is a top choice for those who thrive on culture, elegance, and style. Getting property here may be tough—Back Bay is always in high demand—but all it takes is a little digging to find a gem, like this sophisticated apartment that takes up an entire floor in Beacon Street’s newest boutique building, The Lydon.

Like most of the homes in this part of town, the structure in which The Lydon lives isn’t new. The building itself is from 1927, and it’s retained its classic character with Queen Anne-style finishes, like crown molding and raised panel walls, sprinkled throughout the lobby and apartments. But The Lydon has also kept up with the latest trends. For those who need a little tech in their lives, homes here come with access to a pair of spots in the building’s automatic valet parking garage.

The Lydon’s units are also modern in their design. Direct elevator access allows you to easily whisk up to this fourth-floor unit where you’ll encounter the powder room and coat upon entering. This entryway gives way to the home’s open concept living space with a state-of-the-art kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances, as well as a sunlit family room, a formal dining area, and cozy room for a den or an office. A double-sided gas fireplace, set into a floor-to-ceiling quartzite tower, elevates the space and acts as an eye-catching yet functional centerpiece.

Also in the floor plan are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit’s two smaller bedrooms are charming, with ample natural light and closet space. But the primary bedroom is the real showstopper, featuring a spacious, quartz-clad en-suite bathroom equipped with a glass shower, a soaking tub, and thoughtfully crafted walnut cabinets for storage. The bedroom also offers two walk-in closets and a small sitting area, ideal for enjoying a cup of coffee and taking in views of the neighborhood.

