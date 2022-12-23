A Year in Review: The Most Memorable Homes for Sale in 2022

From the opulent to the out there, the wildest listings to hit New England's market this year.

This Gloucester Cape-style abode was unassuming enough on the outside, but inside was a whole different story. The previous owners transformed their living room space into a tropical getaway, complete with teak wood furniture, tall tropical trees reaching up to the tips of the cathedral ceilings, and an actual working tiki bar. All of which added a bit of flair, making the property feel like it was on the shores of the Pacific, rather than the Atlantic. Ultimately, the place sold for $955,000, a little under its original $1,100,000 asking price—which is really a steal when you consider its a professionally landscaped yard has a Koi pond and a fire pit.

Really everything about this home screams “cozy,” from the natural wood features to the 20-foot living-room windows with views of your own private beach off Merrymeeting Lake. But the thing that gives the place the ultimate “treehouse” feel is “The Birdhouse,” a second-story room with a private balcony overlooking the water and a literal tree trunk running through it, so you feel like you’re actually among the treetops. Sadly, this unique find already sold for $2.1 million to some lucky owners who will enjoy this multi-season getaway.

A house with its own equestrian set-up is unique enough on its own: How many people can say they have a 2,000 square-foot barn where they can board and exercise multiple horses? But what makes this property a treat for anyone is its location in the middle of Blue Hills Reservation. The house comes with a private equestrian entrance to the park, allowing easy access to 7,000 acres of land for hiking, skiing, or riding. This place is still up for grabs for just under $10 million, if you’re interested.

Why take a vacation when you can simply buy a home that rivals a fancy hotel? This New Hampshire beauty on the shores of the Cocheco River fits that bill, most memorable for its infinity pool overlooking the water. If that is somehow underwhelming, the property’s private fishing pond, home spa, and deep-water dock should sway the most discerning buyers, assuming they’ve got $11.9 million to cover its asking price.

Even after a year of historically high home prices, this Weston listing which hit the market in November is notable. If it goes for its $38 million price tag, it’ll be the town’s most expensive home to date. In exchange, buyers will get a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home with folding glass doors that open up the lower level to the outside for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living situation. Oh and there’s a few sculptures from noted American artists sprinkled throughout the grounds. NBD.

Sometimes a little bit goes a long way, as this P-Town condo proves. Yes, it’s only 410 square feet, but Provincetown’s famous Commercial Street serves as its front yard and the beach as its backyard, marrying the best the seaside community has to offer. And you can still do a lot with the limited interior space: The previous owners renovated and made such good use of this itsy bitsy living space, that it was used in a Pottery Barn campaign. No wonder it quickly sold for over a million dollars (and $10 thousand over asking).

Boston has a few homes that cause a frenzy when they hit the market (the legendary skinny house comes to mind) and the Ayer Mansion is no exception, prompting a stir when it hit the market this past spring. Designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany (the son of the man who founded Tiffany & Co.), the home is one of only three surviving residential commissions he crafted. Tiffany broke the mold, creating a sleek, pale granite building that stood out among the red brick of Commonwealth Ave. Inside, examples of his famous mosaic work survives in tile designs. The home has had a variety of uses of the years and is now being sold as a single-family abode, available for a cool $14.9 million (a veritable discount, compared to its original listing price of $17 million).

What’s more desirable than a home with outdoor living space? A home with outdoor living space that consists of a custom roof deck. This Hingham home’s personalized perch was especially eye-catching for its unique design, having been cut into the sloping roof of this otherwise typical suburban home. The views don’t hurt either: From this perch, you can spy the harbor and World’s End park. This home ended up being temporarily withdrawn for the market, so keep an eye out if you’d someday like the chance to purchase this space and have your own fireplaced rooftop hangout.

This Norfolk County Colonial comes with all the luxury home basics: A two-story foyer, a primary suite with three walk-in closets, and a $100,000 2023 Jeep Wagoneer. The seller of this grand home is a car dealership owner who decided to throw in a brand-new automobile to sweeten the deal on this home. “I’ve been in the business 22 years. I’ve never had a car added to a property,” says Tammy DeWolfe, the real estate agent listing the home with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. They’ve further upped the ante by dropping the price, because this abode is still available and the price was ever lowered from $4.1 million to $3.9 million.

We’d be remiss to talk about Massachusetts real estate this year without mentioning the home become known as the “Yankee Candle house.” The Internet practically exploded when the home of late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II hit the market. Priced at $23 million, the western Massachusetts compound comes with…literally just about everything. Notable highlights include an indoor water park, a three-lane bowling alley, a two-story arcade, and a home stage where artists like Hall & Oates have played. The home is still for sale, should you want to have a lifestyle there like Kittredge’s daughter described.

