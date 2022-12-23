On the Market: A Luxurious Log Cabin in the Vermont Woods

722 Tebbetts Rd., Woodbury, VT

Price: $1,523,000

Size: 6,785 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

Many people look for summer homes, but having a winter getaway can be just as crucial to surviving the cold, dark days ahead. And what better place to weather out the storms than this Vermont cabin? Built from native Vermont pine trees by native Vermont craftsmen, this custom-built Swedish Cope log home sits in the middle of 76 acres of hardwood forest and open meadows, overlooking Woodbury’s slopes and lakes. You may be inclined to take advantage of these natural features, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling down the miles of trails winding through the property. But should you prefer to take in the views from the inside, many delights await.

This home was designed with fun in mind, with whimsical features and fun “hidden” elements that make every day full of surprises: “hobbit holes” and secret doors, a private reading loft, and a basement slide. For the next blizzard, the home comes with cozy features to keep you warm—like the custom-built fireplace in the great room, which keeps the cavernous two and a half story space toasty year round. Meanwhile upstairs, the primary bedroom suite features a private bathroom with a tile shower and clawfoot tub—ideal for a long, relaxing, fingers-pruning soak.

When you’re done warming up, you can enjoy a meal at the kitchen’s custom breakfast bar, where you’ll be surrounded by black walnut cabinets and vintage-inspired appliances. Finish out the night with a round of Foozball in the lofted game room before retiring to one of the home’s en-suite bedrooms. The walkout lower level has also been finished into a one-bedroom apartment-like space, perfect for guests who might get snowed in. A three-story garage, two-story timber frame barn, and a garden shed round out the property, perfect for storing ski gear and snow mobiles when the warm weather comes again.