On the Market: A Modern Farmhouse in Metro West

With 27 acres of land, "Great Escape Farm" comes with stables, paddocks, maple trees, trails—and even a chicken coop.

60 Brush Hill Rd., Sherborn

Price: $4,900,000

Size: 6,341 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

With the new year comes new resolutions: Why not make one of yours becoming more in touch with the great outdoors? Luckily, this gentleman’s farm in Sherborn lends itself to such a goal. With over 27 acres of grounds, “Great Escape Farm” comes with ample room to spread out and to embrace nature. You can try your hand at living off the land via its many accoutrements, such as the chicken coop primed for feathered friends and fresh-egg delivery—or the home’s many maple trees, which can be tapped come fall. Barns, stables, and paddocks allow for horses, which you can ride throughout the property’s trails, and there’s even a pond.

This farmhouse-style abode is also not without its more luxurious outdoor offerings. For those not looking to get their hands dirty, there is a saltwater infinity pool, perhaps best enjoyed with a post-dip warmup by the patio’s fire pit. An outdoor living area with a gas fireplace and TV provide an additional space to unwind outdoors, while a cozy guest house can easily turn the place into your own personal inn.

Meanwhile, the main farmhouse is as pristine as it was four years ago, when the structure was first built. The well-designed space has beautiful crown molding and wide oak flooring throughout its 6,341 square foot expanse. When you enter, heated mudroom floors are there to warm up your chilly toes; settle down by one of the gas fireplaces for maximum warmth. Along with a sunroom and three en-suite bedrooms with customized walk-in closets, there’s also a primary suite with its own balcony where you can overlook your vast tracts of land. And while the setting is supremely bucolic, you’ll be conveniently nestled in Boston’s Metro West, so you can enjoy all the benefits of a rural escape in close proximity to urban living.

For more information, contact Mimi Henning, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, barrettsothebysrealty.com.

