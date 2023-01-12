On the Market: A Renovated Chatham Home Overlooking Oyster Pond

A 2021 expansion brought this 1946 carriage-style house into the 21st century, maintaining its period charm while also adding modern luxuries.

125 Stage Harbor Rd., Chatham

Price: $4,250,000

Size: 3,624 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

This classic Cape Cod home shows the power of combining two contrasting concepts—like business and pleasure, beach and forest, and old and new. A recent renovation and expansion, plus a mix of whimsical and more practical features, makes this house perfect for anyone looking for the best of both worlds.

Tucked away in a private spot overlooking Chatham’s Oyster Pond, this carriage-style house sits across the street from a sandy beach, offering that coastal, distinctly Cape Cod feel. At the same time, the tall trees, gardens, and stone work covering the .67–acre grounds provide the leafy respite of a countryside forest. The house itself, built in 1946, still retains some of that vintage charm, with its white clapboard exterior and cupola-mounted weathervane. But a 2021 renovation added on a garage, family room, and home office, a late-pandemic essential for the modern hybrid or remote worker in your brood.

Beyond these recent expansions, the Barnstable County property also boasts an en suite-bedroom on the first floor with a customized wardrobe, a bonus room on the second floor alongside two bedrooms, and two laundry rooms for your convenience. This complements the home’s more communal spaces: a grand living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room with ocean-inspired blue flooring, and a chef’s kitchen with cathedral ceilings. Sprinkled throughout are period details like built-in bookshelves and wood paneling, all painted shades of blue and white that are a nod to its coastal environs.

In the backyard, the residence’s “pleasure” aspects come into play. There you’ll find a heated gunite pool that’ll rival any at a luxury hotel. After a productive day in the home office, you can reward yourself with a swim, before enjoying a meal and a sunset from the brick terrace, in an ambiance that’s akin to dining alfresco at one of the Cape’s best restaurants.

For more information, contact Chris Rhinesmith, Compass, compass.com.

