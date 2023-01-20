You Can Move into This Former Bank in Rhode Island

Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.

Originally built in 1901 for the Providence County Savings Bank, the neoclassical structure went on to be used as Rhode Island Hospital’s bank before its current owner purchased it in 2002, per the listing agent, and restored the property to its original glory—allowing its ornate mason and marble details to shine and using the space as a studio for his multimedia art work.

Now the building is back on the market…and on social media. Zillow Gone Wild, the popular Twitter/Instagram/Facebook account featuring unusual properties for sale, posted the listing, drawing comments about its original basement vault and all its potential uses. (Can you imagine transforming it into a bedroom?)

Listing agent Kira Greene of Compass says the 13,000-square foot, four-story building is zoned for multiple uses and could be transformed into a commercial space, artists loft, or a residential building. “There’s a working elevator, huge windows and tons of light,” Greene adds. “The vault on the lower level is truly magnificent.”

Also retaining its business-like exterior with storefront display windows, the property is located an hour south of Boston, in the former mill city of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Less well-known than neighboring Providence, Pawtucket offers a low cost of living and some cultural happenings. It’s also within walking distance of Tidewater Landing, a project bringing retail development and a new soccer stadium to Rhodie, and less than a half mile from the new Pawtucket and Central Falls Train Station—providing a direct route to downtown Boston. All of which are amazing perks should you choose to cash in (ha) on this one-of-a-kind investment.