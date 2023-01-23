On the Market: A Back Bay Condo with a Cashmere Billiards Room

Why go with simple wallpaper when you can line the place in wool?

184 Beacon St. Unit 4, Back Bay

Price: $8,500,000

Size: 3,577 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 2 partial

In a world of trendy all-white kitchens and “beige moms” (a.k.a. the parents who push minimalist aesthetics on their kids rather than indulging them in any color), it is bold to have a maximalist streak. Why opt for eggshell wall paint when you can cover the place in cashmere? That’s the question this Back Bay condo asks—and answers.

This vast 3,600-square-foot unit spans across the top floor of a triplex, offering plenty of expanse for all your grand design schemes. Originally built in 1866, the unit was revamped by Sea-Dar Construction in 2008, so it offers an exceptionally well-done canvas for its next home owner/hobby designer. Think well-maintained white oak floors, stunning woodwork, and a kitchenside balcony—plus not one, but two mahogany roof decks that total outdoor perches of 650 square feet.

But beyond the penthouse views, this home has plenty of fun interior flourishes that take it beyond the gray and beige toted on Instagram. A chandelier hangs over the living room, adding an elegant vibe; a dining-room landscape mural subdues digestion. In the chef’s kitchen, vividly checkered light fixtures add a playful contrast to state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. By the entryway, feathery patterned red-and-white wallpaper enclose the condo’s direct-to-lobby elevator with a slight peppermint cool. Meanwhile, the red, green, and gold wallpaper in one half-bathroom looks like a dancing troll Christmas party.

And then there’s the billiards room. Not only is this a bonus space to gather friends over a competitive game of pool, but those walls are lined in cashmere. Yes, cashmere! Take that, minimalist design trends. You’ll be running your hands over your soft walls and embracing the glory of maximalism in no time.

For more information, contact Jesse Greenstein, Douglas Elliman, elliman.com.

