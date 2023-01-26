Real Estate Showdown: An Antique Harvard Home vs. a New Build in Arlington

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two farmhouse-style homes: a vintage beauty in the countryside and a new build near Boston.

Listing Agents: Jennifer Gavin, Compass (Harvard); Jonathan Hyberg, Old New England Properties (Arlington)

Madore Photography (Harvard); Doug Walters Photography (Arlington)

247 Littleton County Rd., Harvard Sale Price: ~$1,860,000 239 Ridge St., Arlington

$2,289,000

270

9,258 square feet

9

6 full, 2 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,899,000

27

4,429 square feet

5

4 full, 1 half

Part of the architectural landscape for ages, the farmhouse-style home has evolved considerably in recent years. If you’re in the market for this type of property, you have options, as these recently purchased properties show. Dating to 1880, this rural compound in Harvard was once an actual farm, so it has a more classic style. Across its 15 acres, the new owners will enjoy fruit orchards and blueberry bushes, as well as an entertaining-friendly post-and-beam barn complete with a kitchen and handmade farm tables.

City dwellers, meanwhile, would likely favor this modern, sophisticated farmhouse recently sold in Arlington. While the lot size is far more compact, the newly built residence was crafted for contemporary living with a sizable kitchen, open living room, and patio. The home spent far fewer days on the market than its Harvard counterpart, indicating local buyers may prefer a low-maintenance farmhouse-style design over actual farm living.

First published in the print edition of the February 2023 issue.