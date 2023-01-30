On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach

Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing.

63 Bay St., Quincy

Price: $4,750,000

Size: 4,587 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

One does not necessarily think of Quincy, Massachusetts as the place you’d find a coastal retreat like this, overlooking a small rocky island, seagrass, and the sands of Quincy Bay. But this luxury single-family home offers views of the jagged coastline from nearly every room. And that’s just the beginning when it comes to this shingle-and-stone abode.

Nevermind just seeing the beach from this home: You’re also given private access to it. The backyard includes not only a beautiful covered patio and well-manicured lawn with perfectly arranged plantings, it comes with direct access to a small private beach that extends, when the tide is out, to a small island that juts out beyond the yard. During low tide, you can walk or sit along the sand bar and dip your toes in the water. Mariners might also like launching their boat from here for a day out on the water (though if you prefer, a full-service marina is located nearby).

In winter, you might prefer to take in this serene seaside scene from indoors — in 40-degree temperatures, who can blame you? Luckily, floor-to-ceiling windows on the ground floor allow you to enjoy breakfast or an evening by the fireplace with a gorgeously restorative view. Same goes for the bedrooms (including the primary suite, with its bathroom that looks straight out of a high-end hotel). Thanks to the windows overlooking the ocean, you can be lulled to sleep by the crashing waves or singing seabirds.

Even in the cold weather, you can remain nice and toasty while doing so: The property comes equipped with solar panels; it’s also powered on geothermal energy, which means your utility bills won’t skyrocket if you decide to turn up the heat, according to the listing agent. Adding to the comfy year-round appeal are the home’s heated floors, perfect for getting you through another New England winter.

