On the Market: A City Penthouse with a Luxurious Bedroom Suite

Let us walk you through a day in the life in this penthouse unit: You wake up in your bedroom to the sunlight coming in through the floor-to-ceiling window overlooking Boston Common with the Charles River visible further in the distance. After stretching, you head into your primary suite bathroom for a steam shower to start the day. When you get out, catch up on your morning talk shows while you get ready, thanks to the custom TV mirror mounted above the bathroom vanity. Then it’s into the kitchen where you make a cuppa Joe with… your built-in Miele coffee maker. Yes, you read that right.

Many high-end buildings in Boston tote luxury living, but none quite like this penthouse in the Residences at the W Boston. The 2,600 square-foot unit enjoys all the services of the W Hotel (24-hour concierge, valet service, and direct elevator access to the hotel fitness center and lounge). But the next occupant will also get a bird’s eye view of the city, thanks to the unit’s location on the top floor on the building’s Eastern corner. Each and every day, you get to enjoy watching the sun rise over the Financial District’s skyline, the greenery of the Boston Commons and Public Garden, the flowing water of the Charles, and even glimpses of the Boston Harbor islands and Blue Hills.

Beyond this, the condo—renovated by renowned Boston designer Meichi Peng—is equipped with amenities unlike any you’ll find anywhere else in the city. The living room is filled with customized seating, perfect for taking in the sights the floor-to-ceiling windows offer. Adjacent to this is the kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances and that incredible built-in coffee maker, a must-have for any java lover. Tucked around the corner is a built-in bar where you can mix a drink to enjoy before the six-foot-long gas fireplace jutting off the living room.

At the end of the day, further unwind in what the floor-plan calls the “Meditation/Record Room,” a quiet space for unwinding, contemplating, or listening to one of the vinyl rarities you can store in the built-in bookshelves. Or perhaps you might prefer further luxuriating in the primary suite bathroom, a set-up with electrostatic glass walls that allow for the glass to turn frosted with the touch of a button, so you can go for a private soak in the freestanding tub. Meanwhile, above the vanity, sits the custom-integrated Séura TV mirror, which can switch between a source of entertainment and a reflective surface seamlessly, thanks to the vanishing technology. Hard to imagine being stressed out after a day spent floating around here.