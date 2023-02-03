On the Market: A Newly Built Farmhouse in Concord

41 Mccallar Lane, Concord

Price: $3,175,000

Size: 5,400 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

New England house hunters today tend to want the best of formerly disparate options. They want the sprawl of a home on the outskirts, with the solitude of rural living with easy, walkable access to shops and restaurants—urban amenities with suburban comforts and rural benefits. All together, it’s tall order—but it’s one this Concord home can deliver.

Built in 2022, this single-family sits next to acres of conservation land. The property itself is equally a delight for outdoors lovers: A mahogany deck overlooks a professionally landscaped lawn that’s dotted with native plantings. It’s a lush outdoor space that’s perfect for entertaining and can serve as fertile ground if you’re a gardener.

Around the home’s exterior, custom-made transoms line the doorways and a small front porch welcomes you inside. The first floor contains a kitchen with a large island, Thermador appliances, a butler’s pantry, and a wine center—complete with a fridge specifically for chilled bottles of whites and storage for glasses and red. Meanwhile a custom-built fireplace (one of the house’s three) off the kitchen warms up the living space. A home playroom, gym, and office with full bathroom round out the lower level offerings. Meanwhile, if you head up the stair tower (another unique home design feature), you will find four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a sumptuous bathroom equipped with a freestanding soaking tub.

The home’s design plan is a play on a modern farmhouse: coffered beamed ceilings crafted with 18th century barn beams and shiplap details. At the same time, an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and a bright white color scheme, punctuated with calming blue and natural wood accents, give the space an overall bright and airy feel, a strikingly hued bonus to this ideally located residence.

