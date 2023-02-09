On the Market: A Hyannis Home With Its Own Lighthouse

107 Channel Point Rd., Barnstable

Price: $3,995,000

Size: 2,417 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full

Does it get more coastal than this? This contemporary single-family home sits at the tip of Hyannis Harbor. Close to the village’s Main Street with restaurants and marinas, its oceanside location means it’s also privy to the boats and ferries drifting by en route to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Guiding their way is the lighthouse that comes with the property.

Yes, that’s right: This home comes with its own personal lighthouse.

More than just a feature for show, this outpost actually serves as a bonus living space. Equipped with a bedroom and bathroom, the garden tower is perfect for seafarers who want to spend a night out by the water. However, the main house itself will get you plenty close on its own. With 270-degree views of the harbor, you can watch the waves from the home’s wraparound deck or enjoy their soothing sounds from the first-floor primary bedroom.

However, if you’d like a room with a view, you’ve got options. In addition to a first-floor bedroom, there’s a second-floor bedroom suite with its own balcony. From this perch, you can see not only the harbor, but nearby Lewis Bay. Another bedroom and full bathroom, plus a large den/office round out the second story.

If you head down the ladder-esque stairs (another nod to the nautical air around you) to the first floor, you’ll find an open living space adjacent to a dining room and an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar. Sliding doors open to the wraparound porch and the backyard where towering trees, beautiful plantings, and a trellis provide a lush green outdoor escape and a stark contrast from the sandy beach surrounding you here.

