Take a Sneak Peek at these Luxury Units in Downtown Crossing’s Winthrop Center

The Millennium Collection of high-end condos feature a chance to pick out custom cabinetry by designer Christopher Peacock.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

There’s already buzz around The Residences at the Winthrop Center: The mixed-use tower opening in Downtown Crossing this April is slated to be the world’s largest Passive House office building, bringing energy efficiency to the 812,000 square feet of office space that’ll be home to conglomerates like McKinsey. Equally exciting are the 317 residential units that’ll occupy the upper stories of the building. Residents here will be treated to a slew of amenities, including a wellness club for them and their pets and a community space with a food and beverage element. And that’s not to mention the spectacular views.

But MP Boston, the local arm of developer Millennium Partners, just unveiled the latest portion of these condos that take the luxury to another level: The Millennium Collection. This group of 15 two and three-bedroom penthouses and estate-style homes differ from others in the building because the owners can customize the finishes with work by acclaimed designer, Christopher Peacock. Specifically, buyers of the Millennium Collection get to tailor-make their kitchen, bathroom, and dressing room cabinetry, selecting their own finishes and paint colors from the Peacock Collection. Each piece of cabinetry will be hand-painted for better texture and color.

Peacock says the collection units—which sport soaring ceilings, larger floor plans, and floor-to-ceiling windows with impressive city views—appeal to the discerning luxury buyer, many of whom are coming from other high-end homes and want a say in the design of their place. “They want to be part of the design experience,” he adds.

This custom cabinetry and accompanying finishes will heighten these kitchens, which already come with energy-efficient appliances, convection steam ovens and microwaves, Wolf induction cooktops, plus wine fridges. The kitchens also come with wide-plank wood floors, hand-painted kitchen islands, and Arabescato marble backsplashes and countertops, providing an elegant look.

According to Richard Baumert, principal with Millennium Partners, about one third of the units in Peacock’s Millennium Collection have been purchased. “There’s a much greater degree of design freedom with [him],” Baumert says.

Peacock’s collection contributes to the building’s environmental efforts as well. The cabinetry was built to have a longer life span. And by letting some buyers customize their home, the hope is they will keep the cabinets longer, rather than replacing them in a few years and creating waste by doing so. The custom design and purchase process also allows the consolidation of shipments, cutting down on resources for transport, Baumert adds. “Everything we did…had an eye on the sustainability,” he says.

Baumert says other units in the building will take the same environmentally forward-thinking approach. Each has more eco-friendly induction cooktops, while only electric fireplaces can be added to units—and only then upon request from the buyer. About half the units in the building are already sold. The rest of the building, which includes a public walkway and restaurant, is slated to open by the end of 2023.