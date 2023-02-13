On the Market: A Single-Family in South Boston with a Spacious Deck

A single-family home in the city with five bedrooms, a yard, and a deck? Count us in.

819 East Third St., South Boston

Price: $1,699,000

Size: 2,520 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

There’s a lot to love about living in the suburbs, namely the square footage. But let’s be real: Not everyone is ready to up and move to suburbia, not when there’s the convenience of city living available. But this shingled home in Southie offers a little bit of both. For starters, it’s a single-family, so you won’t be sharing the residence with anyone else. But even beyond that, it has the sprawl of a suburban home while still being close to just about everything else you need.

This cute multi-family home is framed by yards in the front and back; the front yard is contained by a picture-perfect picket fence. Out back, you’ll enjoy an expansive deck: No scrambling for outdoor space at the local park so long as you live here. You can host family and friends on this perch with enough room to sit at least a half dozen people.

Back inside, the ground floor greets you with an open concept living space which contains a dining area, oversized living room, and a kitchen with countertops winding around the perimeter of the room. (Read: You’ll have plenty of room for cooking.) An additional family room/finished basement further expands on the possibilities. Head down these stairs by the living room to find a built-in home office and gym, prime for conversion into another bedroom suite if needed. Head upstairs for the true wow factor, though: This home comes with five whole bedrooms, a rarity in a city. At least four of them are big enough to fit king-sized beds, while the fifth can accommodate a full.

Throughout the home, you’ll enjoy polished light hardwood floors, sunlight from the house’s three exposures, and tall ceilings, which add to the fresh and airy design. Plus, it comes with laundry, deeded parking, and bathrooms with stone accents, adding to the “suburban without being in the suburbs” charm. Not that you’ll need that parking, though. Near South Boston beaches, the park, and the bus, you can walk or ride anywhere you need to go, reminding you of the joys of urban living (while still enjoying those other perks).

For more information, contact Joyce Lebedew, Joyce Lebewdew Real Estate, joycelebedewrealestate.com.

