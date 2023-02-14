So You Want to Live in Chestnut Hill?

If you play your cards just right, you’ll find a gorgeous historical home in this perennially popular (and pricey!) village on the edge of Boston. Five things to know if you’re considering the move.

1. Pick Your Price Point

To live in the Chestnut Hill ZIP code (02467, to be precise!), you’re going to need to pony up. The price to own a home here runs in the seven-figure range, with a single-family home averaging somewhere between $2 million and $3 million. That’s to be expected, given that this village is made up of portions of Boston, Brookline, and Newton, the latter two being some of the pricier towns in the region. If your budget is lower, you might try your luck at finding a townhouse or condo, which run a little cheaper (though still expect to pay close to seven figures). Many of these complexes are centrally located near the T or Boylston Street’s shops.

2. Plot Your Commute

It’s only 10 miles to downtown Boston, which certainly takes the pressure off the morning drive. If you prefer public transit, the Green Line is going to be your friend: Depending on where you’re located, you can hop on the B, C, or D line.

3. Take in the Vibe

All you have to do is take a drive past Boston College to get a sense of the stunningly designed single-family homes for which the area is known. According to the Society of Architectural Historians, the Newton section of Chestnut Hill is older than its Brookline and Boston counterparts, so expect to find a wider variety of older architectural styles there, including shingle-style homes mixed in with Gothic and Colonial revivals from the neighborhood’s days as a more-rural area where people could build elaborate “country estates.”

4. Check out the Culture

Beyond its famous eponymous reservoir and abundant green space (a remnant from its days as a more-bucolic neighborhood), Chestnut Hill is known for its shopping. Get some fresh air (and maybe a pair of new kicks) at the al fresco shopping district known as the Street, where you can also grab a bite at Tim and Nancy Cushman’s modern American eatery Bianca. Prefer Bloomie’s with a side of coal-fired pizza? Head to longtime favorite The Shops at Chestnut Hill.

5. Scope out the Schools

The district that serves you will depend on where you live, since Chestnut Hill is spread across Boston, Brookline, and Newton. The neighborhood is also home to several fine private schools, including the Chestnut Hill School, Brimmer and May School, and Beaver Country Day School.

First published in the print edition of the February 2023 issue, with the headline “So You Want to Live in…Chestnut Hill.”