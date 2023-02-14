On the Market: A Lakefront Property in Sherborn with a Private Island

Head on out to MetroWest where this sprawling property awaits.

137 Forest St., Sherborn

Price: $6,500,000

Size: 10,807 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 8 full, 2 partial

You don’t need to live near an ocean or lake to enjoy waterfront living. Sometimes a simple pond will do, as proven by this Sherborn house, which offers water views while being smack dab in the middle of landlocked Central Massachusetts. This massive 10-thousand-square-foot listing offers more than just glimpses of Farm Pond, the 125-acre lake on the shores of which this property sits. The new owners will also inherit a private dock and island upon purchase of this home, prime for enviable days out on the lake.

That’s not all. Easily access the dock or the stone patio through the main house where a wall of French doors lining the back of the property opens right up to the back deck for seamless indoor-outdoor living (or simply welcoming in a cool breeze while you sip your coffee inside the dining room). A walk-out lower level with a home gym lets you stroll right from your workout into the water for a quick cooldown.

The interior design also leaves little to be desired: A grand foyer greets you upon entering, framed by double staircases. Coffered ceilings, built-ins, and impressive millwork throughout only further elevate the feeling of luxury offered by this grand dame. The main house also has an abundance of towering windows which offer water views from nearly every room of this sprawling dwelling, from the spacious chef’s kitchen to the first-story primary bedroom suite.

Also featured in the floor plan are seven other bedrooms, many of which come with their own en-suite bathrooms and access to the deck. For more sleep space, there’s an au-pair suite which can also double as a home office. A separate guest house elsewhere on the five-acre grounds offers even more room for hosting or perhaps housing a multi-generational family. Whatever your needs, you’ll have the space for it in this abode.

For more information, contact Laura Mastrobuono, Compass, compass.com.

