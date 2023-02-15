News

Five Boston Homes for Sale for Under $800,000

The median listing price in Boston is over $800,000, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found.

five homes roundup 1

Photo by Anfuso Imaging

41 Cushing Ave. Unit 4, Dorchester
Price: $795,000
Size: 1,668 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 full

Tall sloping ceilings, a Juliet balcony, and a wood-burning fireplace all await you in the penthouse unit of this classic Dorchester Victorian, which mixes period details with modern features. The most stunning part is the second-level loft, which leads up to a private roof deck. This perch boasts views of the city and water that you can have all to yourself.

For more information, contact Stone Prum, Compass, compass.com

five homes 2

Photos by InFocus Media Lab

778 Hyde Park Ave., Hyde Park
Price: $620,000
Size: 1,173 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full

For this low, low price, you get an entire home to yourself in the heart of Hyde Park. This charming two-story home boasts its own backyard and a kitchen with granite countertops and a new garbage disposal. That’s just the tip of the iceberg too when it comes to upgrades: This place also comes with updated lighting fixtures and a new gas system.

For more information, contact Alain Duchemin, RE/MAX Destiny, remax.com.

five homes 3

Photo by Luxe Life Productions

156-168 Terrace St. #417, Mission Hill
Price: $699,000
Size: 1,131 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full

This two-bedroom sports wood beams, large windows, and high ceilings, all period details which nod back to when this building was built in 1900. But a modern open floor plan transforms it into a flexible space where you can wine, dine, and entertain guests, thanks in part to the well-stocked kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a roomy pantry for storing all your charcuterie board ingredients.

For more information, contact Andrew McKinney, Donnelly + Co., donnellyandco.com

four homes 4

Photo by Ben Eaton/Sojourner Media

225 Dorchester St. #11, South Boston
Price: $799,000
Size: 1,300 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 full

Ever want to live in one of those condos in a converted church? Here is your chance! This unit in The Residences at St. Augustine has an elaborate exterior from the building’s days as a house of worship, but inside, this home is all modern, with Jenn Air kitchen appliances and custom cabinetry, an island bar dividing the open-concept living space, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet.

For more information, contact Edward Gaeta, Keller Williams Chestnut Hil, gaetaproperties.com.

five homes 5

Photo by National Floor Plans

319 A St. #404, Seaport
Price: $639,000
Size: 526 square feet
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 full

This industrial-style one-bedroom in the up-and-coming Seaport is a steal, and its design is just as trendy as the neighborhood. This building was restored in 2016 to the brick-and-beam design you see today with exposed brick, 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and expansive windows. This particular unit’s zebra wood cabinetry and chrome fixtures only add to the cool factor.

For more information, contact O’Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro|Back Bay, oconnorandhighland.kw.com.

