Five Boston Homes for Sale for Under $800,000

The median listing price in Boston is over $800,000, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found.

41 Cushing Ave. Unit 4, Dorchester

Price: $795,000

Size: 1,668 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Tall sloping ceilings, a Juliet balcony, and a wood-burning fireplace all await you in the penthouse unit of this classic Dorchester Victorian, which mixes period details with modern features. The most stunning part is the second-level loft, which leads up to a private roof deck. This perch boasts views of the city and water that you can have all to yourself.

For more information, contact Stone Prum, Compass, compass.com.

778 Hyde Park Ave., Hyde Park

Price: $620,000

Size: 1,173 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

For this low, low price, you get an entire home to yourself in the heart of Hyde Park. This charming two-story home boasts its own backyard and a kitchen with granite countertops and a new garbage disposal. That’s just the tip of the iceberg too when it comes to upgrades: This place also comes with updated lighting fixtures and a new gas system.

For more information, contact Alain Duchemin, RE/MAX Destiny, remax.com.

156-168 Terrace St. #417, Mission Hill

Price: $699,000

Size: 1,131 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

This two-bedroom sports wood beams, large windows, and high ceilings, all period details which nod back to when this building was built in 1900. But a modern open floor plan transforms it into a flexible space where you can wine, dine, and entertain guests, thanks in part to the well-stocked kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a roomy pantry for storing all your charcuterie board ingredients.

For more information, contact Andrew McKinney, Donnelly + Co., donnellyandco.com.

225 Dorchester St. #11, South Boston

Price: $799,000

Size: 1,300 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Ever want to live in one of those condos in a converted church? Here is your chance! This unit in The Residences at St. Augustine has an elaborate exterior from the building’s days as a house of worship, but inside, this home is all modern, with Jenn Air kitchen appliances and custom cabinetry, an island bar dividing the open-concept living space, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet.

For more information, contact Edward Gaeta, Keller Williams Chestnut Hil, gaetaproperties.com.

319 A St. #404, Seaport

Price: $639,000

Size: 526 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 full

This industrial-style one-bedroom in the up-and-coming Seaport is a steal, and its design is just as trendy as the neighborhood. This building was restored in 2016 to the brick-and-beam design you see today with exposed brick, 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and expansive windows. This particular unit’s zebra wood cabinetry and chrome fixtures only add to the cool factor.

For more information, contact O’Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro|Back Bay, oconnorandhighland.kw.com.