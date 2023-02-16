What $1.1 Million Gets You Across Massachusetts

Here’s how a spacious Milton condo, a farm in Mendon, and an elaborate Colonial in Wilbraham compare.

We all know that housing in Boston is expensive. But like any other major metro area, the farther out you go from the city, the better real estate deal you’ll find. Yes, city dwellers and eastern Massachusetts loyalists, there is a land beyond Greater Boston, and turns out it has a lot to offer, especially by way of space. Here’s what the same amount of money will get you in eastern, central, and western Massachusetts.

The price point: $1,099,000

Eastern Massachusetts

29 Woodmere Dr., Milton

Size: 2,941 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

This condo by the Milton commuter rail station has all the square footage of a single-family home. The upgraded abode comes with a private deck and entryway, expansive living/dining room, and a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. Elsewhere, custom built-ins serve as additional storage. And if you work in Downtown Boston, you’re in luck: The commuter rail is about a mile away and can get you to South Station within 30 minutes.

For more information, contact Kate Vicksell and Susan Evans, Hammond Residential Real Estate, hammondre.com.

Central Massachusetts

31 Washington St., Mendon

Size: 3,420 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

This Mendon home is a mere 40 miles southwest of Boston but feels like a different world. Just an hour outside the city lies this vintage farm, replete with two barns and an indoor riding arena. The main house, a Craftsman-style beauty with a wraparound veranda, has an antique wood stove and lots of natural wood details, which adds to the rustic feel.

For more information, contact Maureen Harmonay, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

Western Massachusetts

Photo by Snap Estate

12 Falcon Heights, Wilbraham

Size: 4,936 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

In this suburb of Springfield, $1.1 million will get you this contemporary Colonial. Built in 2010, this fairly new home sports modern features combined with fine attention to design detail. The kitchen boasts both elaborate crown molding and two separate fridges for beverages and wine, while stunning French doors conceal a first-floor home office. But the crown jewel is the finished home cinema, complete with a projector and comfy seating for your movie night.

For more information, contact the Wheway Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.