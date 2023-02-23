On the Market: A Cape Cod Home With 360-Degree Views of the Ocean

With beautiful rustic wood accents, water views, and two levels of wraparound decks, this home is the best of what the Cape has to offer.

96 Shore Drive, Dennis

Price: $4,995,000

Size: 3,239 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

The most renowned element of Cape Cod-style architecture is the shingled exterior, which traces its origins to Colonial New England as an adaptation to suit the stormy weather of the coast. Homeowners today often combine this antique charm with modern interior design to create a dream home that blends old and new. This home on Shore Drive in Dennis is no exception.

This beach house uses rustic wood both inside and out, with wooden beamed ceilings to add to the home’s coastal feel. But a contemporary open floor plan keeps things open and airy, allowing you to drift between the living and dining area with ease. A spiral staircase leads to the home’s upper floors, where you’ll find four bedrooms all with stunning sights. Additional guests can even sleep in the finished basement with its own full bathroom.

The outdoors and the indoors further blend together through its large windows and expansive wrap-around decks off both the first and second stories, which offer panoramic views of the ocean, Provincetown, and Plymouth. Meanwhile, the home’s yard houses an outdoor living room of sorts, with a backyard shower and a patio with a gas fire pit for gatherings.

This abode is just a short stroll to the heart of the Dennis, where you can find antique shops, family-owned restaurants and sites like the Cape Cod Center of the Arts. Enjoy the hues of pink, purple, and blue hydrangeas that surround the streets in the summer, and in the winter months, wreaths hang on business doors and candles illuminate windows. All in all, this property is the perfect place for those who appreciate tranquility and treasure, as well as a day out on the town.

For more information, contact Amanda Kundel, Compass, compass.com.

