These Dorchester Condos Have Voice-Activated Showers

Hey Alexa, turn on the water for me!

Before this Thane Street building was full of technology-equipped condos, it was a simple three-family home thriving off the hustle and bustle of nearby Dorchester Center. Then Thumbprint Realty and Flipping Bricks Construction acquired it, transforming the residence into a three-unit complex called Pomare Condominiums, named after the family who originally owned the property. All three of the recently renovated units have a new sleek-and-chic design and a floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each one also comes with over 1,000-square-feet of space, plus enough technology to rival a sci-fi-movie-level smart house.

In each unit, it’s the primary-suite occupants who will enjoy this high-tech lifestyle. Should that be you, this is sort of the life you can imagine: You arrive home after a long day, retreat to a bedroom with a gas fireplace set into a white shiplap wall and a walk-in closet with standalone built-ins, and while hanging up your clothes, you multitask and get the shower started by saying a few words. Yes, you read that right. Each unit’s primary-suite bathroom is connected to Alexa via Bluetooth, so you can start the water, or the set its temperature, without lifting a finger. Let the water run hot too: The vanity mirror is fog-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about steaming up the room. Completing this powder room of the future is a high-tech throne: The toilet comes with an auto-flush option, a foot sensor, a heated seat, and a state-of-the-art bidet with warm water to get you safely through the chilly winters. Says Christian Jones, Thumbprint Realty and Flipping Bricks marketing director, “We wanted to do something different.”

Aside from the cutting-edge lavatory technology, each unit here comes with an open living space that contains: a living room with a gas fireplace set against a calming navy-beamed wall; and an adjacent kitchen with stunning quartz countertops and metal accents that contrast the overall white-and-blue color scheme. The other two bedrooms also come with built-ins and closet space. And among the three units, the top floor option even comes with its own private roof deck—the lower-level residences instead have a back deck, which isn’t a terrible trade-off.

The condos are priced between $585,000 and $650,000 (the latter being for the third unit with the roof deck). If you’re interested, you should act fast: With only a handful of homes toting amenities like these, this building is sure to get filled up in a hurry.

For more information, contact Joanna Edwards, Thumbprint Realty, thumbprintrealty.com.