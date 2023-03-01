On the Market: A Newport Condo Tucked Away in a Stone Turret

Castle-like living awaits you here. (Moat not included.)

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

127 Harrison Ave., Unit#6, Newport, RI

Price: $1,450,000

Size: 1,597 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

If you’ve ever been to Newport, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the famous Newport mansions. Perhaps you’ve walked along the town’s Cliff Walk and wondered what it’d be like to live inside one of these elaborate Gilded Age haunts. While you can’t actually take up residence in The Breakers or Rosecliff, this condo offers a compelling alternative.

This unit is located in “Beechbound,” a sprawling, 17,000-square-foot mansion originally crafted in the late 1890s as a private residence for iron tycoon William Fletcher Burden, then later divided into condos. The particular unit for sale gives more castle than mansion vibes though: The two-bedroom home is tucked away in a stone turret on the building’s top floor.

Aside from its fairy tale-like exterior, this particular unit also stands out for its amenities. The turnkey property comes with its own 500-square-foot roof top deck. From this teak perch, you can enjoy private views of the surrounding water. But, if it’s not rooftop season, you can still take in the same waterfront vistas from the living room which comes with soaring 15-foot domed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. Adding to the charm are the home’s sloped ceilings, built-ins, and patterned tile backsplash in the kitchen, which contrasts nicely with the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

As an added bonus, the building itself still has opulent design of the original manor. Once you enter the gated property, you’ll be greeted by a two-story grand entrance hall. Dramatic wide staircases lead you to the building’s upper levels while outside, a stone loggia hosts a community grill and dining area so you can socialize with friends while overlooking Brenton Cove. Residents also have access to the 3.77 acres of property grounds, designed by the Olmsted family. Here you’ll also discover a private beach, another touch that’ll make you feel like royalty.

For more information, contact Kimberly Shaw and Teri Degnan, Teri Degnan RE & Consulting, teridegnan.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.