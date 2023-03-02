On the Market: A Former Red Sox Player’s Newton Mansion

Just wait until you see the $6.5 million listing's Snow Globe Room.

35 Wykeham Rd., Newton

Price: $6,575,000

Size: 8,081 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

When the Red Sox released first baseman Eric Hosmer and he signed with the Chicago Cubs, it didn’t just mean Bostonians were losing a fan favorite. It also meant the professional baseball player (who also once played for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres) and his wife, Mansion Global host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer, would have to move and give up their Boston base. So their gorgeous Newton mansion just hit the market, giving house-hunters a glimpse of the digs the couple bought, according to the WSJ, for about $6.15 million in September 2022.

The Hosmer’s 8,000-square-foot brick Colonial was built in the 1930s, but benefitted from a 2018 renovation by Thoughtforms, a local building company, so its present-day iteration combines old and new. The home’s floor plan and amenities are designed to accommodate the modern family who uses home as a place for both work and play. The lower level includes a fitness room, wine cellar, bonus room, and storage space, while upstairs holds a private home office. (Would you expect anything less of a home belonging to a pro athlete and high-powered Fox Nation property expert?) The home’s primary suite comes with a spa-like bathroom and an oversized closet. There are four other bedrooms in addition to this suite, including a nursery with a Peter Pan-inspired mural. This, along with the playroom, make this home an ideal space for a family.

Mixed in with these amenities are more classic features that reflect the home’s original design. A stunning foyer and elegant winding staircase greet you upon entering. In the home office, you’ll find one of three fireplaces and custom built-ins. Off the foyer sits a living room and sunroom with rounded floor-to-ceiling windows on each wall. Hunker down there in a storm and you’ll feel encased in a snow globe; hence why McDonnell Hosmer nicknamed it the “Snow Globe Room.” Also from there, you can take in the view—an acre of land surrounding this West Newton Hill gem.

