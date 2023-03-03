On the Market: A Rustic-Chic Home on a Ski Trail in Vermont

62 Moon Shadow Dr., Ludlow, VT

Price: $4,400,000

Size: 10,059 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

Snow has been a little lacking here this winter, so it only makes sense that skiers have been heading up north to hit the slopes. If you’re ready to take things one step further and consider a relocation to reach total ski bum status, this mountain home might just be your ticket: It’s literally on the Moon Shadow Ski Trail on Okemo Mountain Resort.

This alpine manor was built on the slopes in 2003, meant for only the most luxurious of ski weekends. Its design is definitely “rustic chic” with stonework, wide chinking, and broad hewn timber beams making up the exterior. You’ll enjoy soaring ceilings and treetop views from the great room and a wood-burning fireplace by which you can warm up after a day on the slopes. In fact, there are seven such hearths in this home, so you’ll always have a cozy fire nearby, whether you’re in the great room or preparing some apres ski nibbles in the gourmet kitchen.

A home as conveniently located as this is one your friends will want to visit. Luckily, this rural abode is designed to accommodate just that. It’s over 10,000 square feet wide, with three private en-suite bedrooms, including guest quarters with a private entrance and king-sized bedroom with a fireplace. As the owner of the home, you’ll likely want to claim the primary suite, a high-end space with an elevated soaking tub.

Lest you get tired of skiing too, there are other things to do here. There’s a game room, perfect for hosting casual foosball tournaments or marathon Monopoly sessions, as well as a billiards room where you can ride out a blizzard. And when you all need is to soak those sore muscles, there’s an oversized hot tub on the stone patio overlooking the slopes—the perfect place to relax and to daydream about your next day out there yourself.