On the Market: An Elaborate Tuscan-Inspired Abode in Duxbury
This eclectic home brings a taste of Italy to the South Shore.
228 Surplus St., Duxbury
Price: $2,950,000
Size: 4,226 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full, 2 partial
Tuscan architecture is often defined not only by its terra cotta roof and stucco walls, but its outdoor living spaces, detailed design elements, and textured ceilings. The latter are present in this Duxbury home, which is described by its listing agent as blending indoor and outdoor elements for “Tuscan-inspired” contemporary living right here on the South Shore.
While we might not have the same climate and breathtaking views as Central Italy, the immediate location is still deeply impressive. Set on nearly three acres of secluded lands, the grounds offer carefully crafted lawns, landscape design, and a waterfall. You can soak it all in from a stone patio that overlooks the home’s in-ground pool and accompanying fieldstone pool house—which, remarkably, has its own kitchen, bathroom, and great room with cathedral ceilings. This patio leads inside the house through a pair of sweeping French doors that open up to the family room, a magnificent space with glass-door walls and windows, perfect for admiring your private land from inside your home. A nearby sitting room and two-story sun room offer similar sights.
The family room also has a stunning stone fireplace that extends from floor to ceiling. Elsewhere throughout the house, similar stonework elevates the design of this home. The kitchen comes with soapstone countertops and a brick floor unlike any you might encounter in other listings. In the primary suite, you’ll find a marble bathroom—and your own balcony, primed for your own Juliet moments. Meanwhile, the formal dining room mixes up the variety of textures with silk wall coverings for an extra touch of elegance.
Video by Laurie Wenham
